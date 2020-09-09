Nollywood actor Akin Olaiya is grateful to God as he celebrates a new age today.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share dapper pictures and captioned the post with an appreciation note his maker.

Read his post below;

“Happy birthday to me.

“My first gratitude goes to my maker, the merciful and the omnipotent God, For the daily journey that began with a second, minutes, hours, and now 365 days, this is more than just a chance. God, thank You for many chances, thank You God for the chance to smile, and laugh, for another chance to feel pleasure and peace, thank you for a great chance to be among living, a great opportunity to celebrate my birthday again with all my fans around the world, I look back, I realised I have a lot of reason to thank God in my life for a testimony.

“30years on stage, it’s only your mercy that shown upon me, for all I have past through and seen in the past, yet you kept me under your umbrella when the road blocked you made a way for me, when everyone turns their back, you send your guardians angel to put a smile on my face, forever I will praise you, God🙏.

Happy birthday to me.”

Below are some of the pictures posted by Akin Olaiya



