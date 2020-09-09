By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated the National Steering Committee to oversee the development of the Nigeria Agenda 2050 and Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) to succeed Vision 20:2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020.

The National Steering Committee for the development of Successor Plans to Vision 20:2020 and ERGP will be jointly chaired by Mr Atedo Peterside and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Check out pictures from the Inauguration below;

Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed (M), NSA Maj Gen Babagana Monguno Rtd and SSAP Mallam Shehu Gartba during the Inauguration of the National Steering Committee (NSC) for the Preparation of National Development Plans: Medium Term National Development Plan 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050.



