Nigerian rapper and YBNL label front-liner Olamide, releases a new single titled, “Eru” with an artistic video, directed by Clarence Peters.

‘Eru’ comes after Olamide aka ‘Baddo’s ‘999’ EP consisting of 9 tracks including ‘Wonma,’ ‘Prophesy’ and ‘No Time.’ It is his first single after his project, which dropped back in February 2020.

‘Olamide’s label, houses artistes like high-life singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, FireboyDML, and a host of others.