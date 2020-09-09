By Ifeanyi Olannye

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged the Nigerian Army to sustain the current peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

Okowa gave the charge when Maj.-Gen. Olubunmi Irefin, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt visited him in Asaba on Wednesday.

The governor pledged his government’s continued partnership with the military and other security agencies to ensure peace and order in the state.

He said that the state government had enjoyed a robust relationship with security agencies.

According to him, the partnership between Delta and security agencies has helped to ensure peace and security of lives and property, adding that it has also made Delta an investors’ destination.

“We are happy that sea piracy has reduced in Delta and we pledge the support of the South-South states to ensure the protection of oil installations in the region.

“I assure you of our cooperation at all times because we have had very warm working relations with the division since inception.

“The military and other security agencies have worked quite a lot with us to ensure peace within the state.





“There is still a lot to be done but we have done quite a lot,’’ the governor said.

The governor commended the army formations for cooperating with other security agencies to ensure peace in the Niger Delta.

“I appreciate your division, the brigade and other military formations for all your efforts in ensuring peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.

“Sea piracy is still there, but it has largely reduced in Delta and we will continue to work hard and provide the needed support because when there is a perfect working relationship, the support becomes easier.

“Information sharing is necessary to secure our state, and here in Delta, community conflicts are stepped into as quickly as possible because of various peace mechanisms we have put in place.

“We have had a very good working relationship and we hope to continue in that direction,’’ he said.

NAN