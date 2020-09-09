By Taiwo Okanlawon

Liz John Black, the wife of popular Nollywood actor Yomi Black has narrated how she survived a car accident at Elegushi Junction, Lekki, Lagos.

The event planner in an Instagram video explained that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, when she was coming from Shevron and heading home in Ikoyi.

According to her, she feared she could have died, adding that she sustained injuries on her hand, back, neck, and chest.

Liz thanked movie director Moses Inwang alias Sneeze and comedian AY Makun for being the first responders and staying with her up until 5 am.

“I just want to thank God for saving my life last night after being involved in a ghastly accident…. For a second I thought this was the end, I thought I was gonna die, I’ve never been in this sort of accident, last night was a life changing experience for me,” she said.