Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) has unveiled a new dapper look.

The 59-year-old actor shared the new look on his Instagram page.

“I can be anything I want to be. Look any way I want to look. Yet you ask me why I love my job,” RMD captioned the post.

Richard Mofe Damijo remains one of the most sought after male celebrities despite his age. He has the perfect body for any type of outfit and also the most charming smile that soothes the heart.

The movie Legend was the former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State.