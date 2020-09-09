By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Keshinro Ololade popularly known as Lil Kesh has announced his comeback to the music scene.

The ‘Shoki’ crooner has gone AWOLl from the music scene for a long time as concerned fans continue to ask of his whereabouts.

Lil Kesh took to twitter to answer fans asking for his whereabouts, saying he has been busy recreating his body, mind and soul.

Lik Kesh said in the tweet “I have been busy recreating myself (body, mind and soul) rather than forcing trash music on my loyal fans.”

Keshi as he calls himself also said that he has a banger for all his fans on the 25th.

