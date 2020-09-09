Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) has fixed the date for the conduct of election into Local Government Councils in the state. The election is to hold on Saturday, 12th December, 2020.

Chairman of KOSIEC, Mamman Nda Eri announced this during a stakeholders meeting in Lokoja on Wednesday. He said the elections will be into Councillorship and Chairmanship positions in all the Local Government Areas.

Eri added that they will make use of voters list used at the last local government council election in the state and the names will be displayed a month to the election.

According to him, activities commenced on the 9 of September with meeting with stakeholders, media houses, NOA, NGO”s, and notice of election while sensitization of 21 local government councils by the KOSIEC is on the 14 and 23 of September.

He stressed that collection of forms from political parties is on the 24 September and 2 October while conduct of party primaries including resolutions of disputes arising from the primaries is on 6 October.

He also said that last day for submission of forms at SIEC headquarters is on 19 October while verification and documentation is on the 27 October and 3 November.

”Commencement of campaign by Political parties is on 4 November, Publication of list of candidates to political parties is on 5 November, last day for withdrawal by candidates, substitution of Uncleared candidates by parties is on 6 November

”Publication, delivery of final list of cleared candidates by the Commission to political parties is in 16 November, 23 November is the date for publication of Notice of Poll while last day fo submission of names of polling agents by political parties is on the 25 November.





Meeting with electoral officers on the 3 December, last day for political party campaigns is on the 10 of December while election day is on the 12 December,” he said.

The SIEC Chairman reassured the people of the conduct of a free, fair and credible poll. He said all the parties will be given a level playing ground.

Also so speaking at the stakeholders meeting, the Kogi state Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Ede assured the people of the state that they will provide adequate security before, during and after the local government council polls.