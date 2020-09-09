By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actor, producer, and digital creator, Timini Egbuson has given a shocking reason why Kiddwaya might ‘lowkey’ be happy about Erica’s disqualification.

Erica, one of the most talked-about housemates who had been issued two strikes before was booted out of the lockdown edition of the show after she tongue-lashed Laycon and even threatened to kill him outside the show.

Although she apologised to her mates, Biggie would not condone bad conduct as she has violated the show’s rules.

However, thee award-winning actor, Timini said Kiddwaya could have done better to curtail the confrontation between Laycon and Erica but because he had other sinister moves, he did little to stop the outburst of Erica which became the last straw that sent her home.

Egbuson believes Kiddwaya wanted the actress to go home so that he can focus on another attractive female in the housemate, Nengi, thereby blaming Kiddwaya for Erica’s disqualification.

Almost like he wanted her to go home so he can focus on Nengi. — Timini Egbuson (@_Timini) September 6, 2020