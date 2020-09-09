By Joy Odigie

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Edo Governorship election, has promised to re-open the NNPC Benin depot for economic activities if elected governor.

Ize-Iyamu gave the assurance when he met with the Concerned Workers of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Warri Zone, in Benin on Wednesday.

He said closure of the depot had deprived the state of huge economic resources as well as posed a challenge to marketers in sourcing petroleum products outside the state.

“The state government should have taken it up when petroleum products were no longer supplied to the depot.

“Let me assure you that reopening of the depot will be one of my priorities

“We will do it to keep our state economically vibrant and to ensure that the petroleum products are easily supplied in the state.”

He assured the union of better days ahead and urged its members to canvass for votes for the APC in the Edo election.

“The union is usually non partisan but as you have chosen to support me, it is something I cherish,” he stated.





NAN