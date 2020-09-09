A very disturbing sexual assault has happened in India, with a 90-year-old woman the target of rape and assault.

According to India Today, the incident happened in Delhi’s Chhawla, Nazafgarh area on Monday.

According to the woman, she was waiting for her milkman at around 5 pm in the evening when a man came and told her that her regular milk delivery man wasn’t available.

He then volunteered to take her to the place where she could get milk.

The accused then took the nonagenarian to a farm area instead and brutally raped her.

The woman kept crying and pleading that she was of the attacker’s grandmother’s age but it didn’t stop the accused.

He assaulted her brutally when she tried to resist and protect herself and raped her multiple times, the online platform reported.

As the woman screamed for help, local villagers passing by heard her anguished cries and ran to help her. They caught hold of the accused and called the police.





The woman was found bleeding and was in extreme trauma. The locals called the elderly woman’s son and from there police took the survivor for medical examination.

Her medical examination report has revealed several injuries and bruises on her body especially on her private parts.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested.