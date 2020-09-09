By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has released list of items that could help in fighting and defeating COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said he hoped that the cure for the virus would be found soon, but said certain items would help.

According to him, certainly black seed oil, raw ginger, raw onions, pure honey, lemon and raw garlic combination in hot water or hot tea would help.

Sirika recommended the swallowing raw garlic laced with honey differently to avoid the odour and then take a cup 3x daily.

“COVID:- Whatever is the cure, hope we find it soon, certainly Black seed oil, raw Ginger, raw Onions, pure Honey, Lemon and raw Garlic combination in hot water or hot tea helps.

“Swallow raw garlic laced with honey differently to avoid the odour. Take a cup 3x daily. Dr Hadi,” he tweeted.