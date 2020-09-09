By Jethro Ibileke

Barely 10 days to the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has again lost another member of his executive.

Joseph Ikpea, who tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Until his resignation, Ikpea was the Commissioner in charge of the Minerals, Oil and Gas ministry.

In his resignation letter dated 9 September, and addressed to Governor Obaseki, Ikpea cited trust, respect and interest for his resignation.

He also said he is unable to abandon the party (All Progressives Congress) he has helped to nurture in his council area and the state in general.

“Politics is all about interest, trust and respect for one another, but I have never seen any of this till date, and I am also not sure of it even if I am there tomorrow.

“Moreover, the party that is known today as APC was brought to Esan South East by me and over 90 percent of my supporters are APC members till date.

“So, it is difficult for me to leave the house that I built. Considering also that this administration didn’t recognise my leadership role,” he stated.





Ikpea however said he would always be available to provide support to the government whenever called upon to do so.

Recall Obaseki’s government had in recent weeks lost other two serving commissioners