Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has been selected for the “Man of the Year 2020 Award by a multi-media organisation in the Niger Delta, for his efforts toward the development of the region.

Mr Jacob Abai, the Publisher of GbaramatuVoice, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Abai said that Wike’s emergence was as a result of “a critical assessment of an independent poll conducted by the newspaper across the Niger Delta region with over 100 shortlisted for the Niger Delta man of the year award.”

“After a strenuous scrutiny by members of the public, especially Niger Deltans, over 1,000 persons were nominated for the different awards of which the nominees were toughly sieved,” he said.

According to him, the Fifth GbaramatuVoice Lectures/Awards will hold at the Presidential hotel, Port Harcourt, between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

“It was a herculean task to come to the point that Governor Wike of Rivers State was chosen for the Niger Delta Man of the Year by members of the public.

“The public agreed that Wike deserves the award given his selfless and fearless efforts for the emancipation and development of the Niger Delta at a time like this when supposed leaders in the Niger Delta seemed cowed to speak out,” he said.

Abai said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta won the Niger Delta Best Governor of the Year (Skill/Human Capital Mobility) Award, while Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa emerged Niger Delta Man of the Moment.

According to him, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, emerged as Niger Delta Senator/Politician of the Year.





Dr Joi Bariyimebe Nunieh, a former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission ( (NDDC), emerged as Niger Delta Woman of the Year.

‘’Niger Delta Most Outstanding Minister of the Year is Chief Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, he added.

