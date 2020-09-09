Foluke Daramola: expresses guilt over Baba Legba’s death

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Popular Yoruba movie actress, Foluke Daramola Salako has expressed guilt while grieving about the death of Veteran actor, Yekini Oyedepo, popular for his stage name Baba Legba.
She said she feels guilty she didn’t check up on him when he called her before his death.
Foluke who said this through her Instagram account said she was too busy with her new restaurant.
News of Baba Legba’s death went viral on Monday after the actor was confirmed dead.
Before his demise, Baba Legba was popularly known for playing comic roles along with Baba Sala.
View this post on Instagram
…and we lost another veteran, though bags legba was old but we never want to see our loved ones die, I spoke with baba just last week but i was too busy with my Restuarant to check on him like I always do cos he told me he was under the weather, quite unfortunate I couldn't bade him goodbye b4 he gave up the ghost, quite unfortunate we lost him…. I feel kinda guilty I didn't check up on him when he called… 😭😭its well 😢😢 RIP Baba, sun re o baba. #paracare
What do you think?