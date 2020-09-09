Festus Keyamo

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Federal Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Wednesday stated that only history can vindicate the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He said while describing how a patriotic leader should be, on his official Twitter account.

Keyamo, who has once served as the Minister of State for Niger Delta, opined that President Muhammadu Buhari is laying a foundation for future leaders to take the glory.

”A patriotic and determined leader would rather take all the momentary flak now to lay a foundation for future leaders to take the glory, rather than take all the momentary glory now and lay landmines for future leaders to fail.

”That is what PMB is doing. History will vindicate him” he concluded.