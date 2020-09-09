By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Taraba chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the exit of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan, from the party will have no effect.

The state chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, dismissed her as a political paperweight.

El-Sudi spoke with newsmen at the end of a closed door meeting with the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and Extraordinary Convention, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the former minister did not command much political weight as the public was made to believe.

Alhassan, he said, polled only 16,000 votes when she left APC to contest the election in another party, while the APC candidate polled over 340,000 votes.

“That is a media hype, as you can see, all the juggernauts, movers and shakers of APC in Taraba are behind me.

“So, one person cannot destroy or do anything to APC,” El-Sudi said.

“So, her movement has not shaken APC in Taraba. It is in the heart of Taraba people that they want APC and they will continue to support APC, he said.





El-Sudi also spoke on the essence of his visit, saying that he led a delegation of Taraba APC to thank Buni “for the good work he is doing for the party.

“We also brought the problems of Taraba to the committee to look into them, with a view to solving them.

“After addressing the chairman and the committee, we were assured that they would look into our problem in order to solve the issues that are hanging in the air,” he said.

El-Sudi expressed confidence in the ability of the committee to address the Taraba issue, saying that it had so far restored peace in the party across the country.

“The chairman is a tested and trusted leader, he was a party secretary in his state.

“He knows the plethora of problems facing the party and he has already taken steps toward solving most of them,” El-Sudi said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to address the problem of infrastructure deficit in Taraba.

According to him, Taraba needs to have good road network from Numan to Jalingo.

He also expressed the need for the federal government to expedite action toward the completion of the Mambilla hydro electric power project.