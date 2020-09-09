By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Ekiti Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Olawale Fapohunda, on Wednesday sought the cooperation of traditional rulers in the state government’s effort to curb the activities of rapists and land grabbers.

Fapohunda, made the call when he visited Ado, Irepodun/ Ifelodun and Ekiti West Local Government Areas, to begin a sensitization tour to educate the people on key public interest Laws including the Property Protection (Anti-Land Grabbing) and Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Laws.

He visited the palaces of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, His Majesty Oba Adejugbe Aladesanmi; Onigede of Igede, His Majesty Oba Adelusi Aladesuru and Alara of Aramoko, His Majesty Oba Olu Adeyemi.

He commended the monarchs for the warm reception accorded his team.

Thereafter, he noted the rising cases of land grabbing in the State.

”This is negatively affecting the economy .

”It is disheartening to note that sometimes notable people in the society are behind these land grabbers.

”The Ekiti Property Protection (Anti-Land Grabbing) Law, 2019 was enacted to deal with these land grabbers,” he said.





He said:” it is also disheartening to note that cases of rape and sexual assault have become a daily occurrence in Ekiti.

”Babies, grandmothers and boys are being raped on daily basis. We need the support of our traditional rulers to curb the ugly trend.

”Let me make it clear that the Ekiti Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law is under review to accommodate life sentence for sexual offence”.

The commissioner urged indigents to seize the opportunity of free Legal services provided by the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights in the Ministry of Justice as well as Office of Public Defender whenever they have legal issues.

NAN