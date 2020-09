By Jennifer Okundia

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) recording artiste, B-Red, comes through with the track-list for his upcoming album entitled ‘Jordan.’

The singer released the cover art and track-list on September 8 2020, which features industry heavyweight like 2Baba, Davido, Dremo and a host of others.

He wrote;

ANTICIPATE (THE JORDAN ALBUM)

The back cover🙏🏼 OUT SOON ❤️