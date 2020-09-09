The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter, on Wednesday, announced that fasting and prayers will be held on Sept. 16, for the conduct of a peaceful election in the state.

The Chairman of the association, Bishop Oyonnude Kure, who tagged the event, “The Unbeatable God”, said this while briefing newsmen in Benin ahead of the governorship election slated for Sept. 19.

Kure said there was the need for the heads of blocs and God fearing people in the state to come together in one voice to seek the face of God to avoid bloodshed and violence.

He added that seeking God’s grace before, during and after the election needs to be emphasised because a peaceful election is critical to the destiny of the citizens of the state.

“CAN hereby calls on all churches, all pastors, all Christians, all God-fearing and all good people of Edo for a one-day prayer and fasting for peaceful elections in Edo.

“The prayer service is very crucial and critical to the destiny of the state.