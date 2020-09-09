By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Plateau State has broken its own record as the new COVID-19 epicentre, posting a staggering 183 new cases on Tuesday.

This is the highest the State has ever recorded since the pandemic’s outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Plateau, on July 28 had recorded its highest figure of 148 cases, but today’s 183 COVID-19 infections has eclipsed that record.

The huge number of cases is coming at a time Nigeria is experiencing decline in infection, further pushing the nation in uptick position in coronavirus infections.

Of the 296 new cases recorded by the nation on Tuesday, Plateau posted more than half of the entire figures.

This has pushed the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 55,456, with 43,334 survivors discharged.

Six deaths were recorded on Tuesday, thus, taking the overall Coronavirus deaths to 1,067.

Twelve States and the FCT recorded new cases on Tuesday.





See figures below

Plateau-183

Lagos-33

FCT-25

Ogun-16

Oyo-7

Ekiti-6

Kwara-5

Ondo-5

Anambra-3

Imo-3

Nasarawa-3

Rivers-2

Gombe-2

Edo-2

Akwa Ibom-1

55,456 confirmed

43,334 discharged

1,067 deaths