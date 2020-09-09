Popular Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Makun, known as AY, said most Nigerian youths are lazy because they found themselves in a failed system of government.

AY stated this while giving his opinion on the plight of Nigerian youths.

According to the comedian, one’s situation sometimes determines one’s priorities.

“The laziness of most Nigerian youth is caused by the tragedy of unemployment,” AY stated on Twitter.

“Nothing is more heartbreaking than graduating with a good degree with no job to do or finding yourself in a system of governance that doesn’t work. Your situation sometimes determines your priorities.”