Ahead of the Ondo, Edo governorship elections Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, will on Thursday swear in 85 judges.

The Judges are to serve on the election petition tribunals to be set up for the election in both states.

In a statement signed by the Media Officer of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, the 85 judges would be inaugurated at the ceremonial hall of the Supreme Court in Abuja on Thursday.

After the inauguration of the Judges, they would take a one-day training on election petition tribunal (EPT) matters, organised by the President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on September 11, 2020.

The 85 Judges would come in action if after the election result in any of the two states is petitioned at the election petition tribunal 21 days after the result is announced.

“The CJN will on Thursday, 10th September 2020 swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on Election Petition Tribunals in the upcoming governorship Elections slated for the September 19 in Edo, October 10, in Ondo states and the by-elections scheduled by the INEC.

“Time: 2 pm; Venue: main Court Hall Supreme Court; The PCA, hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem will thereafter organise one-day Training on EPT Matters for the 85 judges, the statement reads.