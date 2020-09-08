By Jennifer Okundia

The trailer for “Citation“, produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan is officially here and the wait is over.

“Citation“ talks about the challenges faced by a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola) who had to find a way to deal with sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara (Jimmy-Jean Louis).

Written by Tunde Babalola, Obafemi Awolowo University is the host of the film which stars; Joke Silva, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Adjetey Anang, Yomi Fash, French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul, Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti, Temi Otedola, and a host of others.

Recently, the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika was unveiled as a cast in the upcoming movie. She played the role of dean of a university faculty, overseeing the senate hearing panel of a female postgraduate student, who had been a victim of sexual harassment.