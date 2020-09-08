By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Oluwatobi Wander Ojosipe popularly known as Wande coal has revealed he’ll be dropping his EP any moment from now.

The talented vocalist made the announcement on the 8th of September via his social media platforms where he wrote;

“Ladies and Gents, the wait is finally over! I present to you my EP #REALMS# dropping in less than 48 hours.

Ladies and Gents, the wait is finally over! I present to you my EP #REALMS dropping in less than 48hours!! Pre-add/pre-save link here https://t.co/hmOBJQTXqI#RealmsEP pic.twitter.com/p8RsfK9EGx — Wande Coal (@wandecoal) September 8, 2020

Realms, was due to be released on the 20th of March but was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is Wande’s first project in five years and features six-track including collaborations with Sarz, London’s Lekaa Beats and Melvitto—who produced “Again” with Screwface.