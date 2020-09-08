Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has sounded a note of warning to artists in the Nigerian music industry saying that a lot of people do ‘juju’ in the music industry.

The ‘Molowo noni’ crooner said this in an Instagram post warning artists to also be spiritually guided. “Dem dey do ju ju for Naija music industry o! Be spiritually guided”, he posted.

Samklef who also doubles as a music producer is signed to KonLive record label owned by Akon.

Samklef is largely known for producing many of the songs on Wizkid’s debutant Album Superstar and his ‘Molowo noni single where he featured Wizkid and Ice Prince.