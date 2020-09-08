By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG and his wife, Foluke on Tuesday celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Adeboye, who was born on March 2, 1942, married his wife, Foluke on September 8, 1967.

Watch video here:

Well wishers, friends and members of the RCCG have wished the couple a happy wedding anniversary and many more years in marriage.

The couple were showered with gifts by church members and the man of God prayed for those who wished them well and brought gifts.

“I really appreciate all the wishes and gifts sent across today to celebrate the 53rd wedding anniversary of me and my wife Pastor Folu Adeboye.





“You will live long and your marriages would be filled with Joy as well in Jesus name,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Wishing them well, the RCCG family, on its twitter page said “Happy wedding anniversary to our parents in the Lord

Pastor E.A. Adeboye and Pastor F.A. Adeboye.

“It is our prayer that God will continually bless your marriage. God will prosper the works of your hands and continually make your marriage one to emulate in Jesus Name.”