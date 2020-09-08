By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, the Big Brother Naija house who got disqualified, has broken her silence a few hours after leaving the house.

She was disqualified after earning her third and final strike on Sunday.

In the video below, Erica again apologised for all the hurtful things she said to her fellow housemates. According to her, it was uncalled for and her fans deserved better.

Responding to whether there will be a feud between her and Laycon, she said; ”I don’t hate Laycon”.

”Our problem can be fixed, it started when he said I kissed him a couple of times. It happened once when I was drunk”

PM News notes that minutes after her disqualification, Erica’s fans, known as Elites, started a fundraising campaign for her on a popular platform, GoFundMe. So far, over $15,000 have been donated.

Watch the video below