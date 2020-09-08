By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government on Tuesday said it has already addressed six of the eight demands of striking National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), hence the ongoing industrial action of the health workers is unnecessary.

Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment said this while asking the medical workers to call off the industrial action they declared on Monday.

The Minister, in a statement signed by Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Head, Press and Public Relations in Abuja also said a conciliation meeting between NARD and Federal Ministries of Health, and Finance, Budget and National Planning will be convened on Wednesday at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to put an end to the ongoing strike.

According to Ngige, by Labour Laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions, when issues are being conciliated, all parties are enjoined not to employ arm-twisting methods to intimidate or foist a state of helplessness on the other party; in this case, your employers, the Federal Ministry of Health.

He, therefore, appealed NARD to respect the country’s laws and suspend its industrial action, while noting that a high percentage of the Association’s demands had already been addressed.

“This is coupled with the existence of a pending case in the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) instituted by two Civil Society groups against NARD, the Attorney -General of the Federation, and the Ministers of Health, and Labour and Employment.

He also stated that the groups, Citizens Advocacy for Social Rights (CASER) and Association of Women in Trading and Agriculture (AWITA), had also asked for an interlocutory injunction against further strike by NARD.

He added that all the parties had already appeared and exchanged court processes.





Ngige said that in spite of lean resources occasioned by the effect of COVID-19 on oil output, the federal government had already spent N20 billion on the Special Hazard and Inducement Allowances for Medical and Health Workers for April, May and June 2020, with a few outstanding payments to some health workers for June 2020.

He also said that the federal government has expended N9.3 billion as premium for Group Life Insurance for Medical and Health workers, as well as for all civil and public servants in federal organisations that are Treasury funded, to run from March 2020 to March 2021.

He disclosed that the federal fovernment have appropriated the sum of N4 billion in the Special Intervention COVID-19, while N500 billion in 2020 appropriation for the funding of Medical Residency Training and intended to do same in the ongoing 2021 Budget.

The minister further stated that N4 billion has been processed for payment.

Ngige also said that the matter between NARD and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has been resolved, while the resolution of the issue of State Governments not addressing the consequential adjustment to the new minimum wage, and low patronage of Residency programme were ongoing.

“NARD had no reason to embark on an industrial action,” the Minister said.