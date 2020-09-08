In March 2020, Reality TV couple Bam Bam and hubby Teddy A, announced the arrival of their daughter Zendaya Adenibuyan.

The Big Brother Naija stars had a lovely family photo session with their beautiful baby girl and took to Instagram with the photos.

Bam and Teddy started their relationship from BBNaija and got married in 2019 in the presence of their family and friends.

Bam Bam said:

It was a pleasure gracing your time line. Thank you for all the love and well wishes… God bless you all! I wish you more than you have wished my family and I. Love and light ❤️





Teddy A wrote:

Priceless moments with my little princess @zenadenibuyan ❤️

Thank you all for the wonderful comments and messages. Our little princess also sends her best wishes.

You all have a wonderful week ahead. God’s blessings! ❤️💫

Check out the lovely messages from celebrities to the lovely couple and their baby.

lauraikeji

She’s soooooooo beautiful 😍😍😍😍

lindaosifo

😩😍😍 what a beautiful Princess

nancyisimeofficial

😍😍😍

nina_ivy_

Bam she is ur twin

gedoni

Cuteness overload..

May her light so shine and may she be a blessing to her generation.🙏🏿

acupofkhafi

Her Royal cuteness 😍😍😍😍 she’s getting more and more beautiful as she grows!!!! Mummy and Daddy’s girl 🤗❤️❤️❤️

bimboademoye

😢😢😢. Can I come babysit for a day. I’d pay 😍😍😍😍😍

sirleobdasilva

So beautiful, she will be a blessing to the world. 🙏🏽

kikiosinbajo

She is soooooo cute😋❤️

lalaakindoju

Yes darling. Splurge away!!! You’re so beautiful. God bless you 😘😘❤