By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Just behind Iran’s international, Ali Daei with 109 goals Cristiano Ronaldo has lined up as the second male player with over 100 international goals.

The Juventus star hit this hallmark after scoring a close-range freekick against Sweden and scoring another goal in the second half of the match.

Currently, Ronaldo has 101 international goals. The Portuguese made his international debut in 2003 and scored his first international goal a year after against Greece.

Afterward, he has featured in a total of 165 games for Portugal.

Outside Ronaldo and Ali Daei being the only two male players with more than 100 international goals, 17 female footballers have also achieved this milestone.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair leads the way with a massive 186, with USWNT legends Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, and Kristine Lilly managing 184, 158, and 130 respectively.