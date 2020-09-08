Davido prostrates before Oba Lawal

Davido prostrates before Oba Lawal

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a visit on the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal on Monday.

Davido visited the new monarch in company of son of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Seyi Tinubu.

L-R: Davido, Oba Lawal, Olori Mariam and Seyi Tinubu during the visit

During the visit, the music star prostrated to greet Oba Lawal and his wife, Mariam in respect for traditional culture of the Yoruba people.

According to Oba Lawal, who shared photos of the visit on his twitter handle on Tuesday, he was pleased to host the Davido, a talented and sensational young man.

Davido prostrates before Olori Mariam Lawal

He said he was very pleased with the conversation he held with him on the prospects and possibilities for tourism.

“My lovely Olori, Mariam  and I were pleased to receive the very talented and sensational Davido as well as Seyi Tinubu yesterday. I was very pleased with our conversations and the prospects and possibilities for Tourism.


Davido with Oba Lawal and Olori Mariam

“Keep your fingers crossed for a collaboration to take Iru to greater heights. Meanwhile, I hope you have registered for the Sustainable Cities (aka Olokun) Dialogue this Friday. I’ll love to see you there,” he wrote on his twitter handle.

Davido prostrates before Oba Lawal

L-R: Davido, Oba Lawal, Olori Mariam and Seyi Tinubu during the visit

Davido, during the visit

Davido during the visit

