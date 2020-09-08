By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Daddy Freeze has released photos of his father, mother, wife and a child to shame founder of Salvation Ministries, in Port Harcourt, Pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Ibiyeome had on Sunday threatened to kill Daddy Freeze for insulting Bishop David Oyedepo.

He said Daddy Freeze was insulting Oyedepo because he had no father and that if he had one, he should show his picture for the world to see.

Ibiyeome also said Daddy Freeze had no wife as the one he has had left him.

According to him, “The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”





Daddy Freeze, however, raised the alarm on Tuesday that Ibiyeomie was after his life and that he should be held responsible should anything happen to him.

However, Daddy Freeze displayed the photos of his father, mother, wife and two children on Tuesday on his Instagram and Twitter pages for Ibiyeomie to see.