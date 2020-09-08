Michael Adeshina

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with Owelle Gilbert Chikelu, Owelle of Ichida, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The President, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Garba Shehu, said he joins members of the Chikelu family, the Ichida community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and all well-wishers in thanksgiving to almighty God for the numerous blessings bestowed on the Owelle over the years.

President Buhari said he recognises Owelle Chikelu’s significant contributions in different fields of endeavour to Nigeria’s development.

He also appreciated Owelle’s devotion to duty as an economist, administrator, Federal permanent secretary of over ten years, minister, corporate citizen and former Chairman of the Guaranty Trust Bank.

Buhari commended the elder statesman and community leader for leading his community with dignity, wisdom and respect for constituted authority.

The president, however, prayed that God almighty grants the nonagenarian continued good health and joy for many more years.