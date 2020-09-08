By Segun Giwa

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, has guaranteed the safety of the NYSC members that will serve as INEC Adhoc staff in the Oct. 10 governorship election.

Salami gave the assurance on Tuesday when he played host to the Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, Mrs Grace Akpabio, at the Command Headquarters in Akure.

The police commissioner said that the law enforcement agents were ready to also protect the lives and property of all the residents of the state.

“Let me inform all the corps members serving in the state, especially those that will be engaged as INEC Adhoc staff that we shall ensure maximum protection of the citizens and residents of the state.

“We cannot afford to fail Nigerians and pointedly, the corps members who are from different parts of the country and have agreed to sacrifice their time and resources to ensure that unity thrives in Nigeria,” he said.

He said that the police command had reviewed the last general elections as it affected the manning and surveillance, and had come up with a strategy to ensure improved service delivery.

Salami noted that the Federal Government had invested a lot in logistics and intelligence information gathering and processing.

The police commissioner promised that the upcoming gubernatorial election would be conducted under strict security watch.





The NYSC state coordinator said it became imperative for her to enlist the support of the police in view of the challenges faced by corps members during the last general elections.

According to her, most corps members inundated her office with complaints that security personnel deployed to work with them abandoned their duty posts.

Akpabio said that the police should ensure that they gave priority attention to the safety of corps members while at the same time, protecting the election materials.

NAN