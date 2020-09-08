Japan’s Olympic Minister, Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday that the rearranged Tokyo games must be held ”at any cost” in 2021.

Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented decision in March to postpone the Games, originally scheduled to begin in July, until 2021 because of the virus.

“Everyone involved with the Games is working together to prepare, and the athletes are also making considerable efforts toward next year,” Hashimoto said during a news conference.

“I think we have to hold the Games at any cost, I want to concentrate all our efforts on measures against the Coronavirus” she added.

Officials from the Japanese government, local Tokyo government and the Olympics organising committee met for the first time last week to develop steps to counter Coronavirus at the Games.

Reuters/NAN