By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian indigenous rap legend, Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide has released a brand-new song tagged, “Eru“ off his upcoming project.

The new song ‘Eru’ serves as his latest single after the release of his project earlier this year.

With production credit to P. Prime and visuals credit to Clarence Peters.

YBNL Nation head-honcho has hinted on his forthcoming project expected soon.

stated this why addressing his fans that it’s the new project that is keeping him busy and off social media for some months now.

Although the Coronavirus has indirectly pushed most entertainers into their corners, Olamide has now joined the long list of Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Korede Bello among others who are dropping new projects.

