By Harrison Iyoha

Nigeria’s newest Afro-Pop, RnB, and Dancehall sensation, Olakira is on a roll with his latest release, ‘In my Maserati’.

Produced by Olakira himself, this latest submission pivots him to be one of the talented creatives exporting quality Nigerian music to the World.

Olakira’s taste in music reminds one of a smooth blend of Afro-pop and dancehall rhythms and with velvety smooth blends of dancehall drum patterns, pop chord progressions, and afrobeat shakers, Olakira upped the ante with a fresh feel of an otherwise regular pop song.

Olakira’s ‘In my Maserati’ has achieved over 1.9 million Audiomack Streams, over 2.5 million Apple Music Streams, over 700k Spotify Streams and YouTube has had over 3 Million Streams. Having peaked at Number 1 on the Gambian, Kenyan, Ugandan official Top 100, it went ahead to peak at Number 1 on Triller and on Soundcity’s Naija Top 20. MTV Base Official Naija top 10 also saw ‘In my Maserati’ on a steady number 1.

Inspired as he was in the track ‘In my Maserati’, his playful delivery of vocals with the soothing melodies was exactly what gave the song a groovy feel-good vibe.

In my Maserati has always been destined to be a favourite of the listening public, it seems. According to the producer, composer, and songwriter: ”children playing in the garden behind the studio heard the recording of “In My Maserati” and would always knock on my window every day and request that I play the song, this went on for almost two weeks, this would be the first time they would be making such requests so my management decided it was time to let the public in on the ”In my Maserati” sound’.

The U&I Music Artist released the summer smash “In My Maserati“ video whose theme was to woo his lover with his dream car which is a Maserati, in June 2020 and it’s as clear as day to see why the entire continent of Africa vibes to it.

With over 50 million impressions on social media, Olakira has cemented his foray into music with traction that is most impressive. There is no stopping the Afropop and dancehall crooner, Olakira as he has a remix to the massive hit track ‘In My Maserati’ featuring DMW’s record label founder, Davido, set to be released soon.



