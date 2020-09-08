By Taiwo Okanlawon

“Jerusalema” by South African singer and DJ, Kgaogelo Moagi Master KG has been announced as the most Shazamed song in the world by the Apple-owned music and movie discovery application, Shazam.

Shazam congratulated the South African superstar for the great feat in a social media post on their official Twitter page.

“Congrats @masterkgsa! #Jerusalema is now the most Shazamed song in the world …”

Congrats @MasterKGsa! #Jerusalema is now the most Shazamed song in the world 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S4pae4sV5N — Shazam (@Shazam) September 8, 2020

The groundbreaking song by the DJ and record producer Master KG featured South African vocalist Nomcebo.

The upbeat gospel-influenced house song was initially released on 29 November 2019 after it garnered positive response online, with a music video following on 21 December.

A remix of the song was also released this year featuring Burna Boy, another hit and gaining more grounds in more parts of the world.

Master KG recently celebrated 100 million views for the same hit record.



