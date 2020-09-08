Michael Adeshina

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received the PFA Merit award.

The 22-year-old was recognized for his contributions in helping fight child food poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young star successfully lobbied with the UK government to provide free school meals for children over the summer holidays.

Rashford also recently announced the formation of a national food task force to recommend further policy changes.

In June 2020, he became the youngest-ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester.

Rashford also enjoyed his best season yet on the pitch for United last season – he scored 22 goals in 44 games as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side finished third in the Premier League and reached three cup semi-finals.

However, he was presented with the PFA Merit award at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday.