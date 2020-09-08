Manchester United have unveiled their third kit for the 2020/2021 season. We think it is beautiful.

Designed with adidas, the kit presents a visually distinctive design, inspired by striped jerseys from the club’s history.

“From United’s first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print”, the club said on their website.

“To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club’s long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United’s iconic club colours of red, white and black, the kit is an original story with a modern update.

“The result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design.

The release of the new third shirt follows the launches of the new home kit, which celebrates the club’s DNA with an imprint of “MANCHESTER UNITED” running through the shirt, and an away jersey which pays homage to the club’s famous travelling away support.