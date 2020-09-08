Michael Adeshina

Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes has been celebrated on his 26th birthday.

Leading the tribute is his football club, Manchester United.

The club posted the picture of the attacking midfielder on Twitter and asked the world to join them in celebrating him.

“Join us in wishing Bruno Fernandes a very happy birthday!,” Manchester United captioned the adorable picture.

Fans have also taken to social media to congratulate the football star, who is having a week of good news.

The Manchester United star scored the second most important goal of his life on Sunday. He welcomed a baby boy.

‘And so at 00:39 on the 6th of September, my wife @anaapinho_ once again made our life gain even more life.’

Bruno Fernandes has scored 8 goals and assisted 7 times in 14 games in his Premier League debut season with Manchester United since his transfer in January 2020.