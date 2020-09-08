By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following her eviction from Big Brother Naija reality show, Lucy Edet Essien has reunited with former housemate and her best friend in the house, Katrina Jones popularly known as Ka3na.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur, who was evicted on Sunday, September 6th, was pictured in her hotel as she reunited with her friend.

The duo could be seen catching up as they laughed and had a good time as they had always had each other’s back in the house.

Recall that last week, Lucy broke down in tears because housemates were allegedly mocking Ka3na during rehearsals.

Lucy, who ran Luciana Grills, before BBNaija came calling, told Ebuka that she would continue her grill business and perhaps expand it into a full-blown restaurant following her exit from the reality show.