Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has congratulated Kelvin De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne, on Tuesday, won the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) Player of the Year award.

De Bruyne beat his teammate Raheem Sterling and the Liverpool quartet of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk to the 2019/20 prize.

However, despite beating him to the award, Henderson stated that De Bruyne deserved the award.

“Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. A class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved,” Henderson wrote on Twitter.