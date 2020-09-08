By Kingsley Okoye

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has said that if given the chance to speak with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the idea of ”Biafra” will be dropped.

Kalu made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

This, he said in reaction to the recent altercation between members of Federal Government proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with security personnel in Enugu.

“I am an ardent believer in unified Nigeria. Nigerians are so entangled with each other that we can’t talk about separation.

“We are a united country and our focus should be on taking advantage of our population to build a stronger economy.

“We have reached a point where all Nigerians should be canvassing for strong institutions where rule of law and order are observed.

“Where the hardware and software components of a democratic nation are comprehensively promoted.

“If the Federal Government permits me, I will go to the United Kingdom and negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu to return to Nigeria.





“I will convince him to drop the agitation for Biafra because our people don’t need it.

“We need a united Nigeria that will allow different cultures and tongues to live peacefully in any part of the country.

“A country where people can comfortably do their businesses without fear of the unknown,” he said

Kalu further reiterated his support and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that Buhari and the APC have continued to give their best to the country amidst challenges.

He also thanked the president for the infrastructural development he has extended to the South East and urged all Nigerians to continue to support the president’s agenda.

NAN