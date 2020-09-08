By Jennifer Okundia

For a while, Nosa Afolabi, known professionally as Lasisi Elenu has been teasing his fans with a brand new web series entitled “Mama and Papa Godspower.”

Lasisi is known for his hilarious Instagram skits that will make you laugh until your eyes are teary. The series was produced by Lasisi likewise.

“Mama and Papa Godspower“ features a family of four including Lasisi, his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru, as Godspower and Quality.

This drama is about a situational family drama filled with comedy and reality. An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.