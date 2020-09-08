Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has concluded plans for the publication of a pull out magazine in indigenous languages in the government owned Graphic Newspaper. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo directed management of the newspaper to begin a four-page magazine in the four indigenous languages of Ebira, Igala, Yoruba and Hausa, saying the first edition should be out by next week.

He gave the directive while addressing management and staff of the Kogi State Newspaper Corporation at its office in Lokoja, on Monday. Fanwo said it is time Kogi began to protect her indigenous languages.

“As a people, as the centre of the nation and as the source of Nigeria, we cannot afford the erosion of our culture. Our generation-next must understand our languages and be proud of them.

“To this end, we urge the Management of The Graphic to commence the publication of a four-page pullout from next week, with each page dedicated to each of our main languages in the state.

Both the Managing Director of the Corporation, Pastor Dayo Thomas and the Editor, Mr James Oyewole assured the Commissioner of the readiness of the Corporation to meet up with the plan and ensure the publication of a befitting Unity Magazine.