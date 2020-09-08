A 43 year-old Greek national has been arrested in Douala, Cameroon for smuggling 18 kg of hard drugs known as methamphetamine estimated at 700 million CFA francs, about $1.16 million.

According to the Cameroonian police, the banned substance was seized at the Douala International Airport.

Police said Monday night that the Greek who flew in from Brussels was on transit to Europe.

After thorough checks at the airport, frontier police uncovered the drugs that were systematically bundled in two bags then covered with flour, police said.

His accomplice, of the same nationality, who handed over the drugs to him at a neighbourhood in the city, is on the run, according to the police.

The suspect has been remanded in police custody in Douala, to enable completion of investigation.