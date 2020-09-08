By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have apologised after being expelled from England’s national team in Iceland for breaching the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Reportedly, Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden were caught bringing girls back to England’s team hotel in Iceland.

In a statement issued by Manchester United, Greenwood apologised saying now, he has reflected on what happened and is apologising for the embarrassment he caused.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public,” Greenwood said.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moment in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United, and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”





In the same light, Manchester City star Phil Foden apologised for his inaction.

Foden in a post on his Twitter page said he apologised to Gareth Southgate, the national team coach, the entire team, supporters, his club, and fans.

The young star also mentioned that he is a young player with a lot to learn in his apology post.