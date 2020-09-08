Reports in England suggest that Everton are considering a loan move for Chelsea’s young defender, Fikayo Tomori.

This is after the Merseyside team announced the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez in a two-year deal.

The young England international played a pivotal role for Chelsea in the early part of last season earning himself a place in England’s squad.

He was also handed his debut for England in the country’s 4-0 win over Kosovo in the final Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Previously, Tomori was linked with a move to Everton last summer.

However, the deal failed to materialize.

Tomori who fell down the pecking order halfway into the 2019-20 season enjoyed a blistering loan spell alongside Mason Mount under Frank Lampard at Derby County.

If he joins Everton, he will replace Leighton Baines, who retired last season.