Reports in England suggest that Everton are considering a loan move for Chelsea’s young defender, Fikayo Tomori.
This is after the Merseyside team announced the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez in a two-year deal.
The young England international played a pivotal role for Chelsea in the early part of last season earning himself a place in England’s squad.
He was also handed his debut for England in the country’s 4-0 win over Kosovo in the final Euro 2020 qualifying match.
Previously, Tomori was linked with a move to Everton last summer.
However, the deal failed to materialize.
Tomori who fell down the pecking order halfway into the 2019-20 season enjoyed a blistering loan spell alongside Mason Mount under Frank Lampard at Derby County.
If he joins Everton, he will replace Leighton Baines, who retired last season.
